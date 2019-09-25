Turkey’s “hottest actor” causes controversy in Greece (photo)

He said it was a…misunderstanding

A photo has been released of Turkey’s “hottest actor” Can Yaman, pulling an offensive hand gesture during his visit to the Acropolis.

The 30-year-old performer has been in Athens for two days promoting his popular romantic comedy series ‘Fterotos Theos’, which airs on Greek television station Skai every week and has very high ratings, especially amongst female viewers.

During his stay in Greece he had photographers following him everywhere, including during his visit to the Acropolis where he was photographed pulling an offensive hand gesture in front of the Greek flag.

After the backlash he stated that there is a…misunderstanding.

