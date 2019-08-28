Turkish Air Force violates Greek airspace 56 times resulting in 5 dogfights

Turkish provocations over the Aegean Sea continued for the second day in a row, as violations of Greek national airspace escalated.

Turkish F-16s and two “electronic warfare” aircraft committed a total of 19 infringements of the Athens FIR and 56 violations of the National Airspace in the Northeast, Central, and Southeast Aegean.

Six of the 16 Turkish aircraft were armed, while in five cases interceptions by the Hellenic Air Force turned into dog fights.

Earlier on Wednesday Turkish F-16s flew over the Greek isles of Oinousses and Panagia.

According to the Hellenic National Defence General Staff (HNDGS) data, at 13.31 two Turkish F-16s flew over Oinousses and Panagia at an altitude of 26,500 feet.

Since the beginning of the year, there have been 45 Turkish fighter overflights, compared to 25 last year, indicating a clear rise in Turkish provocations.

On Tuesday, 22 Turkish F-16s, as well as a spy plane, illegally entered Greek airspace, resulting in 55 official violations.