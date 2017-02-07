Turkish airforce violates Greek airspace 16 times

The Turkish air-force violated Greek airspace on 16 occasions and committed 2 infringements of the Athens flight information region (FIR) on Tuesday. The aggressive posture of Turkey comes after a series of recent polemic statements by Turkish politicians and sea violations near the island of Imia in the eastern Aegean Sea. Two of the total four aircraft were armed flew over the northeastern, central and southeastern Aegean Sea, while the formation was accompanied by a CN-235 reconnaissance airplane. The aircraft were intercepted by Greek airplanes.