Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Bozdag denies rumours of exchange between two imprisoned Greek soldiers and 8 Turkish soldiers in Greece

Deputy Prime Minister of Turkey Bekir Bozdag denied rumours on Easter Sunday that the two Greek soldiers being held in a Turkish maximum security prison in Adrianople would be used as leverage for an exchange with 8 Turkish servicemen in Greece who had fled Turkey during the 2016 failed coup attempt in Turkey. It is the first time a Turkish politician has publicly and clearly denied this scenario which was floated and wanted

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had indirectly made reference to such a scenario linking the fate of the two Greek soldiers with the case of the 8 Turkish servicemen on two occasions on March 28 and April 1.