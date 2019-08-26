Turkish F-16 fighter jets fly over Greeks isles

Author: Thema Newsroom

The aircraft were intercepted by the Hellenic Air Force

Two Turkish F-16s that entered the Athens FIR without submitting a flight plan at 12:03.

The two fighter jets flew over the isles of Anthropofagoi and Makroniisi – between Ikaria and Agathonissi – at an altitude of 22,400 feet, as the Hellenic National Defence General Staff reported.

A minute later 2 Turkish F-4s which had entered the Athens FIR without submitting a flight plan also flew over the same islets at 10,000 feet.

All the invading Turkish aircraft were identified and intercepted by Greek fighters in accordance with international rules of engagement.

