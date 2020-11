Turkish F-16 fighters fly over Greek isle of Oinousses

The F-16 fighters flew over Oinousses, at 26,000 feet

Turkey continued to escalate its provocations against Greece, as a pair of F-16 fighter jets violated Greek airspace over the Aegea Sea on Wednesday.

Specifically, shortly after 15:00, at 15:12, a pair of F-16 fighters flew over Oinousses, at 26,000 feet.

also read

Russian billionaire sells Turkish Turkcell stake to make $205 million in hours

Body found at a beach in Crete