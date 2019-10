Turkey continued its flagrant provocations against Greece for the 3rd day in a row, as Turkish F-16 fighter jets flew over the island of Rho in the southeast Mediterranean.

On two separate incidents in the space of 22 minutes, the Turkish jets violated Greek airspace.

The first incident took place at 15:11 noon when two F-16s flew over Rhos at an altitude of 28,000 feet.

The second violation occurred at 15:33 when the two Turkish fighters flew over the island at 22,000 feet.