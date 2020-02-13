Turkish fighter jets make low flight overflights above Greek isles

The Turkish Air Force violated Greek airspace for the 4th day in a row, as a pair of F-16 fighter jets flew over the islands of Oinousses and Panagia on Thursday morning.

The two jets committed the illegal overflights at 10:09 at an altitude of 12,000 above Panagia isles and 10,000 feet above Oinousses.

The overflights took place a few hours after Greek Defence Minister Nikos Panagiotopoulos met with his Turkish counterpart Hulusi Akar on the sidelines of a NATO ministerial meeting in which the Greek defence minister note to his Turkish colleague that Ankara needs to refrain from such action to de-escalate tensions over the Aegean Sea, stressing that they could lead to a “hot” incident or an accident in the Eastern Mediterranean.

The meeting only lasted for 15 minutes on Wednesday in the shadow of a barrage of Turkish violations of Greek airspace on 68 occasions over the islands of Leipsoi, Agathonissi, Oinousses and the island of Panagia resulting in nine dogfights between Greek and Turkish jets.