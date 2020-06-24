Turkish fighter jets violate Athens FIR & Greek Air Space, fly over Chios & Oinousses

A pair of Turkish F-16s violated on Wednesday the Athens Flight Information Region (FIR) and the Greek Air Space and flew over the island of Chios at 15.000-30.000 feet, from 14:29′ to 14:32′, while at 14:38′ the pair flew over Oinousses and Panaghia at 27.000 feet.

A second pair of Turkish F-16s flew over Chios at 28.000 feet between 14:30′ and 14:32′. One minute earlier, the same pair of F-16s had flown over the islands of Oinousses at 28.000 feet. At 14:38′, the second pair over Panaghia and Oinousses at 30.000 feet and a minute later over the northeastern coasts of Chios at 30.000 feet.

In all the above cases, the Turkish aircraft were recognized and intercepted by Greek fighter jets according to the international rules.

See Also:

The European Parliament blocks accession talks with Albania – The surprising negative stance of New Democracy’s MEPs