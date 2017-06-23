Turkish Hackers attacked the Greek PM’s web page! (Upd2)

Message to the Greek PM: “Tsipras, do not make us lose our patience”

The hackers also left a message regarding the Hagia Sofia incident.

The Turksih hacking team Aslan NeferTim wrote “The duty is ours to answer to the Greek reaction to the prayer in Hagia Sofia. Tsipras do not be surprised, do not make us lose our patience“.

The Turkish hackers are celebrating on the social media, saying among other things, “Hagia Sofia is ours”.

yunanistan başbakanlık resmi web sitesi hacked

your website hacked !!!! Hagia Sophia

it is ourshttps://t.co/6UJEZFFUkO @PrimeministerGR pic.twitter.com/hjvX9nbzR2 — Aslan Neferler Tim (@AslaNeferler) June 23, 2017