Turkish national enters Greece seeking political asylum

A Turkish national crossed into Greece in the early hours of Friday and has reportedly requested political asylum. The 30-year-old man crossed the Evros River from the Karagats area to Kastanies on the Greek side, close to where the two Greek servicemen had been arrested by Turkish authorities last week. Shortly after 5 am, locals spotted the man and informed police.

As they told “protothema.gr”, they saw flames and smoke as they approached when they came across the Turk who was trying to keep warm.

Police officers arrived from the Kastanion police station and took the man to the station, where he purportedly asked for political asylum in Greece.