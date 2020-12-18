Turkish-origin defendants among 14 sentenced in Charlie Hebdo trial

The attack at Charlie Hebdo’s Paris office was the first in a series of attacks over three days in January 2015

A French court on Wednesday found guilty all 14 defendants, including two Turkish origin accomplices, of involvement in the 2015 attacks on the satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo and a Jewish supermarket on the outskirts of Paris.

The accomplices were found guilty on a string of charges, ranging from membership of a criminal network to complicity in the attacks, France 24 news site reported.

The attack at Charlie Hebdo’s Paris office was the first in a series of attacks over three days in January 2015, marking the onset of a surge in violence by the Islamic State (ISIS) in Europe that claimed the lives of 250 people.

Among those sentenced on Wednesday are Ali Riza Polat, a 35-year-old French-Turkish friend of Amedy Coulibaly, a Paris gunman who murdered five people in the two attacks.

Polat, described as the “right-hand man” of Coulibaly, was sentenced to 30 years in prison, France 24 said.

