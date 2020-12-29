Turkish provocations in the Aegean: 45 violations of the Greek airspace & two mock dogfights

As always, the Turkish aircraft were identified and intercepted in accordance with international rules and the established practices

A new series of Turkish provocations took place on Tuesday in the Aegean.

The Turkish Air Force proceeded to 45 violations of the Greek airspace and six violations of the air traffic rules in the Athens FIR.

The Turkish planes, four F-16 fighters and three CN-235, moved illegally in the Northeast, Central and Southeast Aegean and in two cases the interceptions turned into a mock dogfights with the Greek F-16s.

According to the official press release of the Hellenic National Defence General Staff, the Turkish aircraft were identified and intercepted in accordance with international rules and the established practices.

