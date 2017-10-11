Turkish surveillance expert police officer surrenders to Greece requesting political asylum!

The Greek police along with the Greek National Intelligence Service (NIS) are working on the case

A Turkish police officer surrended to the Greek immigration police in Athens asking for political asylum.

The 35-year-old officer was serving in the Turkish police’s surveillance unit making his case quite interesting for the Greek authorities.

The Turkish officer claims that his life is in danger in Turkey as he is being accused of participating in the failed coup against Erdogan.

It is believed that his political asylum request will be decided in the Greek courts just as it happened with the eight Turkish military officers that had escaped to Greece with a Blackhawk heliopter right after the coup attempt.