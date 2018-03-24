Turkish top model says Greece deserves “Ottoman style” slaps! (video-photos)

A Turkish model has threatened to “slap Greece” in the Ottoman-style, as she claims Greece provoked Turkey on numerous occasions lately!

Merve Akkanat, who won the Top Model of Turkey show last week in Constantinople, said in an interview she had turned down a proposals to appear in the Fashion Week scheduled to take place in Athens, because of Greece’s stance towards Turkey.

“I had proposals to attend the fashion week that will be held in Athens on March 30, but I rejected this proposal because of Greece’s recent attitude towards our country. Greece must learn its position. We are grandchildren of the Ottomans. We know how to extend an “olive branch” to the oppressed, but also how to give Ottoman slaps to those who need them”.