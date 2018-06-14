Twenty SYRIZA MPs fail to vote omnibus bill due to technical issues

At least 20 PMs from ruling SYRIZA party were forced to re-vote in the Greek parliament on the new package of austerity measures in the crucial omnibus bill, Thursday after the electronic system of the House failed to tabulate their votes.



According to sources, the staff of the SYRIZA parliamentary group and the parliamentary services are seeking the specific MPs to resume the voting process.

House Deputy Speaker Tasos Kourakis confirmed indirectly but clearly the technical failure by announcing from the stand that those who failed to vote electronically during the roll-call would have the opportunity to do so immediately after the voting for the separate articles.