Twitter bans then reinstates Greek user who outed account posting photos of underaged girls

The hashtag #free_elina_antoniou was the top trend in Greece garnering nearly 4,000 tweets in a short time

A Greek Twitter user who reported an account uploading photos of underaged girls while urging others to do the same was also temporarily banned from the social media platform after the pornographic Twitter account was taken down causing the hashtag #free_elina_antoniou to become the top trend in Greece on Tuesday.

The hashtag by 9 pm had garnered more than 3,700 tweets.

Antoniou had identified a profile that was posting photos of underaged girls, reporting the material as pornographic. She also encouraged other users to make massive reports to block the account. The suspect account was eventually blocked, but Twitter also banned Antoniou later.

Twitter reinstated her account after it caused a storm of protests by other users.