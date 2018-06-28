Two Greek islands in most affordable honeymoon destinations: Cosmopolitan

Cosmopolitan magazine included two Greek islands among the 14 cheap honeymoon destinations for brides on a budget. The magazine describes the two Greek island wedding destinations as follows:

Anatoli, Crete

TripAdvisor Rentals suggests that Crete is the perfect location for honeymooners seeking sun and sea on a budget, and there are endless options for beautiful beaches around the island of Crete – Balos, Chania or Váï. TripAdvisor travel expert Laurel Greatrix adds, “Holiday rentals are great options for newlyweds looking for privacy and relaxation after the stress of planning a wedding.”

Koufonisia, Greece

Everyone knows Greece is bloody beautiful, but rather than going for the high price tags of Santorini and Mykonos, Travel Supermarket recommends checking out the lesser-known islands such as Koufonisia or Sifnos, or even Peloponnese peninsula, which has the same beautiful cost line at a more affordable price.