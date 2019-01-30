Two injured in crash of Trump’s motorcade

A Secret Service officer and a pedestrian have been injured after a collision involving the motorcade of US President Donald Trump, according to reports.

The incident happened after a protester jumped in front of Trump’s motorcade, and a uniformed Secret Service officer started to confront him, at which point both were struck by one of the vehicles, according to Russia Today. The Secret Service has not yet commented on the incident. However, Ami Magazine tweeted: “An eyewitness tells @JakeTurx that a police officer got hurt in the process.”

US website The Hill reported: “Eyewitnesses claim that the individual jumped in front of the motorcade. Soon thereafter, a uniformed Secret Service officer began to confront him, when they were both struck by one of the vehicles.”

