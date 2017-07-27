Two killed in airplane crash in Larisa

Related
Two people killed in an aeroplane crash just outside the city of Larisa in central Greece, Thursday morning. The bodies were discovered a little after 3am when a small single engine aircraft from the Larisa air-club went missing. Ten fire department vehicle, 23 firefighters and a military helicopter took part in the search and rescue operation over the area surrounding Larisa and eventually found debris from the plane crash and the two bodies strapped in to their seats. An ambulance transported the bodies to the hospital.