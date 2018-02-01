Two students shot at LA school

Two students were shot in a classroom in Salvador Castro Middle School in Westlake on Thursday morning, and one is in critical condition, authorities said.

Police received a report of shots fired about 8:55 a.m. in the 1500 block of West 2nd Street, according to LAPD Officer Drake Madison.

The victims were described as a 15-year-old male, who is in critical condition, and a 15-year-old female, who was reported in fair condition.

An additional patient includes a 30-year-old female with minor injuries, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. That injury did not involve a gunshot wound.

A young woman was detained and is believed to be the suspect, said LAPD Officer Meghan Aguilar. A firearm has been recovered, she said.



The campus remained on lockdown as of 10 a.m. as officers cleared a second-story classroom at the middle school. Students were led from the classroom in handcuffs, patted down and then released.

Authorities said that the lockdown and pat down of students was a precaution and that they did not believe there was another shooter.

The location initially was reported as Belmont High School. The middle school is on the same campus.

News video from a helicopter showed LAPD officers escorting a young female in handcuffs to a squad car.

