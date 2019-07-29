Two Ukrainian military aircraft IL-76TD blown up in Libya

One pilot died as a result of the incident

Two Ukrainian military aircraft IL-76TD destroyed on the territory of Al Jafra airbase in Libya. This is reported by Avia.pro.

The aircraft were destroyed by rocket attacks. Soon information was published that one of the planes suffered as a result of a strike of Bayraktar TB2 Turkish drone, but the army representatives did not confirm this information and added that this drone was shot down from the missile system.

The media outlet reported that these planes were transporting prohibited weapons from Turkey to Libya. As a result of the explosion, one of the pilots died.

Facts of Zaporizhia portal claim that Volodymyr Bukhalsky, the Ukrainian pilot from Melitopol, who signed a contract with the Libyan Arab Air Cargo airline, died in a plane crash.

