UFO over Busan, South Korea? (VIDEO)

Do you believe in life on other planets? Do you believe in aliens, spaceships, Star Wars and perhaps they visiting our planet?On one hand, it could be naïve to think that we humans are the only intelligent life-form in a potentially infinite universe. On the other hand, there is little actual evidence to support claims of life on other planets. It’s not every day you see something flying through the sky that might be categorized as a UFO! Yet, a lot of people have confirmed that they have seen an UFO.

While we may not know for sure what we believe, we are definitely open to all evidence. Like this one. This is a Raw footage featuring a strange, horseshoe-shaped UFO, spotted in the sky over Busan, South Korea. The unidentified flying object is seen traveling at incredibly fast speeds, what do you think it is? Real or edited footage? We did a little research about this video and guess what? It is a real video made in Busan, South Korea, it just that it’s not new, it’s from back on July 26, 2012. Maybe now knowing that the video is true we can start believing there is alien life on other planets and they are visiting us!

The concept of extraterrestrial life and particularly extraterrestrial intelligence has had a major cultural impact, chiefly in works of science fiction. So, what do you think? Is there life on other planets?

Source: yahoo