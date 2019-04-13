Ukrainian ambassador’s car attacked outside London embassy (photos)

“The police were called immediately, and the suspect’s vehicle was blocked up”

Gunshots have been fired by police following an attack outside the Ukrainian Embassy in west London.

The embassy said a motorist deliberately rammed the ambassador’s car outside the building in Holland Park.

When police were called, the perpetrator rammed the car a second time, prompting officers to open fire.

Witnesses have said at least 10 shots were fired. A suspect – a man in his 40s – was arrested at the scene.

The Met said it also used a Taser, while it confirmed the incident was not terror-related.

The embassy said in a statement on Saturday afternoon: “Around 10am on Saturday, April 13, the official vehicle of the Ambassador of Ukraine to the United Kingdom was deliberately rammed as it sat parked in front of the Embassy of Ukraine’s building.

“The police were called immediately, and the suspect’s vehicle was blocked up”.

Read more HERE