Ukrainian plane was shot down, Pentagon officials claim (video of the moment plane crashes)

CCTV footage shows the burning jet plane lighting up a dark street as it approaches before it explodes

The Ukrainian Airlines flight which crashed in Tehran killing 176 people on Wednesday was shot down by an Iranian anti-aircraft missile system, Pentagon officials have said.

Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 was struck by a Russia-built Tor-M1 surface-to-air missile system, three security officials told Newsweek.

Two of the officials said the aircraft was likely targeted by mistake by Iranian missile systems that were active on Wednesday night as Iran launched rockets at two US basis in Iraq, waiting for a possible counter-strike.

Five security sources, three Americans, one European & one Canadian told @Reuters the initial assessment was that the plane had suffered a technical malfunction (evidence of engine overheating) & not a missile hit Alleged crash CCTV footage 👇 pic.twitter.com/PR30m1lGGi — d-atis☠ (@detresfa_) January 9, 2020

New footage shows the moment a burning Ukrainian passenger jet exploded into pieces yesterday – as Iran said the plane was trying to turn back after a technical fault but Ukraine sent missile specialists to inspect the wreckage.

The CCTV footage shows the burning jet plane lighting up a dark street as it approaches before it explodes in a huge fireball.

more at dailymail.co.uk