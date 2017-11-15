Unbelievable disaster! 15 dead in Mandra floods! (VIDEOS-PHOTOS)

The floods in Mandra, Attica in Greece have devastated the area in an unprecedented way.

The rods turned into rivers as the muddy waters stormed into the houses and the property of people.

But what makes the disaster so big is the 15 -so far…- people who have lost their lives, most of them in their houses that were at the road level or lower and in their cars.

No one was prepared for what happened as phenomena of such intensity are not common in Greece.

According to the authorities, houses built at dry watercourses in earlier years blocked the natural path of the waters in combination with the unusually heavy rain, causes the catastrophe.

The Search & Rescue operations will continue as no one still knows the extent of the disaster.