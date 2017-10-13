US Ambassador from Souda base: Military collaboration bewteen Greece & US a model

US Ambassador to Greece Geoffrey Pyatt dubbed the bilateral military collaboration between the US and Greece a model during a speech at the US military base of Souda bay in Crete. His remarks were made before the personnel on the base compound on occasion of the 242nd anniversary of the US Navy. The top US diplomat praised Greece’s contribution as a NATO ally and member of the EU, while he went on to add that the country’s economic recovery was also a top priority. He stressed the significance of Greece and the US maintaining and further deepening relations in defence, security and law enforcement, as well as cooperation in counter-terrorism. In his speech to the staff of the base he cited the increase in the number of personnel at Souda as proof that Greece and the US were expanding their defensive cooperation.