His response came as a clarification on an interview he gave to newspaper Ta Nea

The US Ambassador to Greece, Geoffrey Pyatt sent a clear message in a twitter response that the agreement between Turkey and Libya demarcating territorial rights around islands was effectively null and void.

Responding to a twitter user regarding an interview the top US diplomat gave with newspaper Ta Nea on Saturday, he wrote: “It is very clear in the interview. The question regarded the specific MOU and my answer was that islands – including large ones like Crete – have the same rights”.