US Ambassador Pyatt injured after cycling accident in Mani

US Ambassador to Greece Geoffrey Pyatt was admitted to the hospital of Areopolis after falling off his bicycle during a ride in Mani.

The US diplomat tweeted on his account thanking then staff for the care he received at the health centre. “A big thank you to Areopoli health center staff for excellent care I received after my recent cycling accident in Mani & thank you to all my Greek friends who called to say perastika. I’m unhappy it cut my trip short but look forward to returning to Athens on my road to recovery.”

According to sources, Mr. Pyatt suffered fractures and will be transferred to Athens for further care.

