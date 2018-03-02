US Ambassador Pyatt says US worries about accidental confrontation between Greece and Turkey

The US Ambassador to Greece, Geoffrey Pyatt said the US was worried about an unintentional confrontation between Greece and Turkey, during his speech at the Delphi Economic Forum on Friday. The US top diplomat said Washington was fully engaged with the situation, commenting on the arrest of two Greek soldiers at the borders between Greece and Turkey. Mr Pyatt appeared reassuring stressing as long as a channel of communication was open between the two countries. On the US policy in the region, he noted that the desire was to maintain stability in Turkey as a NATO member, something he said would be in the interest of Greece.

On the Novartis case and the row caused after his recent statements on the issue after his meeting with New Democracy Kyriakos Mitsotakis, he adopted a diplomatic tongue, effectively confirming leaked statements that the US authorities did not intervene in Greek internal affairs, but were focused on investigating a violation of US law.