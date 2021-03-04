US Ambassador to Greece: “US is ready to sell F-35 jets to Greece”

US Ambassador to Athens, Geoffrey R. Pyatt expressed his country’s support of the exploratory contacts between Greece and Turkey, in a conversation with Greek journalists.

“The US wants the contacts to stay on track,” he said, adding that “the ball is now in Ankara’s court” which is called upon to respond to the Greek side by setting dates for the resumption of talks in Athens, this time.

Mr. Payat, however, did not want to specify the strategy of the new American government regarding the Greek-Turkish relations. He even referred to the recent statements of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Turkey, after the conversation that the new head of the State Department had with his Turkish counterpart, Mevlüt Çavuşoglu.

“The United States supports the measures taken by Greece,” Pyatt cryptically answered a question from protothema.gr about the Turkish tactics of blackmailing the EU and the USA while Athens is showing restraint in the face of almost daily Turkish provocations.

Among other things, the American ambassador in Athens voluntarily referred to the possibility of Greece acquiring F-35 fighter jets from the US. “We are ready to sell F-35 whenever Greece is ready,” said Jeff Payat.

In a clarifying question, the head of the US diplomatic mission in Greece stressed that they look forward to cooperating on the possibility of selling the F-35 when the Greek side decides to make this “investment”, as he dubbed it.

