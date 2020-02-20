US military truck caught on camera ramming Russian jeep off the road in Syria (video)

A video circulating on Twitter shows US military forces in Syria running a Russian military vehicle off the road.

The footage appears to be from inside of a civilian vehicle. The driver is riding alongside a convoy of military vehicles primarily flying Russian flags. At the head of the line are a pair of American vehicles, an M-ATV mine-resistant vehicle, sometimes called an MRAP, and an MRAP truck.

The driver of the civilian vehicle cuts into the convoy line behind the American vehicles, presumably to allow oncoming traffic to pass in the left lane. When the driver pulls back out to continue trying to pass the convoy, the camera reveals what The Drive reports is a Russian 4×4 Tigr truck trying to pass the American vehicles on their right.

