US President Trump declares state of national emergency

He is expected to sign a bill on the Mexico wall

US President Donald Trump declared a state of national emergency, bypassing in this way Congress and a new shutdown in an effort to raise funds for the construction of a wall on the border with Mexico, a project that has been a key pre-election promise.

He delivered a speech on national security as he is expected to sign a bill to prevent another government shutdown and get money for the border wall with Mexico.

The day before, NBC News reported that Trump expected to receive up to $8 billion additionally for the construction of the wall on the border with Mexico through declaring a state of emergency.

Declaring the state of emergency will allow the president to redirect funds from ministries bypassing congressional approval.

source: sputniknews.com