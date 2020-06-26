US State Department calls on Turkey to maintain Hagia Sophia a UNESCO World Heritage site

The Hagia Sophia holds enormous spiritual and cultural significance to billions of believers of different faiths

“The Hagia Sophia holds enormous spiritual and cultural significance to billions of believers of different faiths around the world,” Ambassador at Large for International Religious Freedom Sam Brownback posted on Twitter on Friday.

“We call on the government of Turkey to maintain it as a UNESCO World Heritage site and to maintain accessibility to all in its current status as a museum,” he added.

source amna.gr

