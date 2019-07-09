US will no longer deal with British Ambassador, Trump says amid “inept” leak

Earlier, a British media outlet revealed, citing an obtained leaked memo, that the United Kingdom’s ambassador to the United States, Sir Kim Darroch, had described Trump as “inept”, “insecure”, and “incompetent” in messages sent to London.

The cables, which were first published by the Mail on Sunday newspaper on 7 June, said that Trump was “uniquely dysfunctional and his career could end in disgrace”.

Following the report, US President Donald Trump put all the blame for the mess caused by the leak on outgoing Prime Minister Theresa May. “The good news for the wonderful United Kingdom is that they will soon have a new Prime Minister”, he wrote on his Twitter on Monday.

Read more HERE