Usain Bolt to start football career! (video)

After dominating the world of athletics, nine-time Olympic champion Usain Bolt will move on to his next challenge and become a pro footballer. At least, for now, in the world of video games.

Gamers who pre-order the latest instalment of Pro Evolution Soccer will be able to play with Olympic champion, Usain Bolt.

The Jamaican sprinter, who is a lifelong Manchester United fan, has long expressed a desire to play professional football and now the 30-year-old will be able to live out his dream in virtual reality.

Bolt, who is retiring from athletics in August, tweeted the news on Tuesday afternoon along with a video featuring gameplay footage of the Jamaican in action. Pro Evolution Soccer 2018 is released in the UK on September 14, 2017.

Borussia Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke last year confirmed the club would allow the nine-time Olympic champion train with the club.

“It’s definitely something that I want to do and we’re putting things in place to make it happen. There has been a lot of talk and a lot of work and we’ll see what happens with that,” said Bolt last year. Bolt won his final 100m race on home soil last week in an emotional farewell at a sell-out stadium in Jamaica.

“The run, it was just OK. I must say it was OK. I don’t think I’ve ever been that nervous running a 100m,” he said. Bolt will retire from athletics after the World Championships in London later this year.

