Video of Palestinian stabbing Israeli security guard (video)

A Palestinian stabbed an Israeli security guard at Jerusalem’s main bus station on Sunday, police said, and violence flared near the U.S. Embassy in Beirut over U.S. President Donald Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital. The security guard, 25, was in critical condition after a 24-year-old Palestinian man from the occupied West Bank stabbed him after approaching a metal detector at an entrance to the city’s central bus station, police said. The alleged assailant was taken into custody after a passer-by tackled him.

UPDATE: CCTV footage of the 24 year old Palestinian terrorist Stabbing an Israeli security guard at the main bus station in Jerusalem, guard is critically injured, attacker was arrested after a foot chase pic.twitter.com/W564uHarW6 — News_Executive (@News_Executive) December 10, 2017