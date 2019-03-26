Video shows young men confront armed robbers (video)

Four young men spending their spring break in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, were confronted by a gunman, but instead of giving into his demands, they fought back. The Broward Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday released surveillance footage of the March 17 incident at a Mobil gas station on Oakland Park Boulevard.

The video showed a man exiting a vehicle with a covering over his face. He approaches the group of young men and brandishes what appears to be a handgun. The victims told police he said, “Give me everything you got.” A struggle ensued and the young men tackled the suspect to the ground.

A second suspect, identified by police as Kevin Campbell, rushed to help the gunman. But during the struggle, the armed man dropped his gun. One of the victims picked it up and pointed at the two suspects, who eventually fled the scene.

“It didn’t seem real. It seemed like it was out of a movie,” Alec Tanoos said in a news conference, CBS Miami reported.

source cbsnews.com