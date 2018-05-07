Viktor Orban: My main task is to preserve Hungary’s Christian culture

Viktor Orban said on Monday the main task of his new government will be to preserve Hungary’s security and Christian culture, sticking to his nationalist policy to keep out migrants and fend off what he calls foreign meddling.

The right-wing prime minister, 54, was re-elected for a third straight term in an election last month after a strong anti-immigration message landed him a landslide victory.

One of the most vociferous opponents of immigration into Europe by mainly Muslim people fleeing war and poverty in the Middle East and Africa, Orban’s campaign – helped by his party’s media dominance – resonated with large swathes of the electorate, particularly in rural areas.

“The main task of the new government will be to preserve Hungary’s security and Christian culture,” Orban told a news conference after he was asked by the president to form a new government.

Parliament will hold its first session on Tuesday where Orban will be officially elected prime minister again.

