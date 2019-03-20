VITEX receives the Top 19 – Most Dynamic Company in Greece & Best Advertising Campaign awards for 2019

VITEX, has been awarded for the 2nd consecutive year, as one of the Top 19 dynamic companies in Greece, by Growth Awards, organized by Eurobank and Grant Thornton.

VITEX was evaluated amongst 8,000 companies in Greece, based on financial indicators and specific qualitative characteristics, and was selected in the Top 19 dynamic companies in Greece for its:

– Excellent financial performance

– Strategy of Business Excellence

– Dynamic development

This distinction acknowledges the dynamism and the continuous upward trend of VITEX, despite the harsh macroeconomic conditions in Greece.

Correspondingly, VITEX received the ERMIS Advertising Award 2019 www.ermisawards.gr, the most distinguished advertising award in Greece, for the integrated advertising campaign – Vitex with Teflon ™, an exclusive cooperation of Vitex with Chemours™, a leading chemicals company in the world. This is one of the very few times that this leading award is given to an Architectural paints company, in Greece. Soho Square Athens advertising agency, a strategic partner of Vitex, received the award. Ermis Award, is the most highly recognized award for creativity in communication, in Greece, and is organized annually by the Greek Association of Advertising & Communication Agencies (EDEE).

As Mr Armodios Yannidis, C.E.O. of Vitex stated:

«The GROWTH Awards and the ERMIS Awards that our company has received confirm our Managing team’s commitment to continuous improvement and promotion of excellence in all levels and functions of our organization. The successful management model, that we have established 6 years ago, in our company, has not only accelerated employee participation but also boosted innovation and attracted the best talent in the sector. Vitex, constitutes today the “dream team” in the architectural paints sector, in Greece».

VITEX – Yannidis Bros S.A.

Established in 1932, Vitex – Yannidis Bros is the largest Greek-owned company of architectural paints. Despite the economic recession Vitex continues to invest, by developing and producing high quality products for the sectors of architectural paints (Vitex), bituminous waterproofing materials (Hermes), external thermal insulation (VitexTherm) and yacht paints (Eumaria), at the largest paint factory in Greece, one of the most advanced in Europe (with an investment exceeding €30m). Vitex products are distributed in 20 countries worldwide. www.vitex.gr