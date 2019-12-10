Vucic: “We are grateful to Greece for its support”

The Serbian President stressed that Serbia and Greece are politically mutually supportive on all international organizations and institutions

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, who arrived in Athens yesterday on an official visit to Greece, met with President of the Hellenic Republic Prokopis Pavlopoulos to discuss bilateral relations between the two countries and bilateral co-operation.

The Serbian President thanked Pavlopoulos for his hospitality, stressing the friendship between the countries, economic transactions and Greece’s political support to Serbia.

“We are grateful to Greece for supporting the territorial integrity of Serbia; always and everywhere we will support Greece and will not change our position in Cyprus”, Vucic said.

The Serbian President stressed that Serbia and Greece are politically mutually supportive on all international organizations and institutions, adding that the two nations were side by side in difficulties.

He thanked Greece for its support for Serbia’s European course, adding that Serbia was aware that it had certain conditions that no one else had, “including the Kosovo-Metohija issue”.

“You always keep in mind the interests of Serbia, the proximity of our countries, and I am sure that this visit will give new impetus to our already good relations”, the Serbian President concluded.

