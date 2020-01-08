Watch ball of flame falling from the sky alleged to be Ukrainian plane that crashed in Iran (video)

An unconfirmed video has emerged online purporting to show a Ukrainian Boeing 737 crashing soon after takeoff while en route back to Kiev from the Iranian capital.

Posted online late on Tuesday night, the brief video clip shows what is said to be a Ukraine International Airlines flight as it hit the ground, giving off a bright flash. There were reportedly some 167 passengers and crew on board none of which survived.

The accident comes on the heels of Iranian ballistic missile strikes on US bases in Iraq, which prompted the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to close the airspace over the region for American civilian flights.

Source: rt