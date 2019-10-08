Incredible photos of longest cruise ship ever passing through Isthmus of Corinth (photos)

Fred’s Braemar cruise ship made history on Wednesday in Greece, as it became the world’s longest cruise ship to pass through the Isthmus of Corinth.

The 1,200 passengers on board witnessed the incredible, and heedful passing of the Fred’s Braemar cruise ship, as the port and starboard were barely touching the edges of the rocks.

At 195.92 meters long, it is the largest ship to cross the Corinth Canal.

Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines tweeted on the historic passing. “And she’s through! Today #Braemar made history as the longest ever ship to cruise through the #CorinthCanal.”