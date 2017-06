Greek tennis player Stefanos Tsitsipas has advanced to Wimbledon’s main card for the first time in his career, after defeating Belgian J. De Loore (3-2 sets, 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, 3-6, 7-5) in the 3rd knockout round. The 19-year-old player will be in the draw of the main card which starts on Monday.