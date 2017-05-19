Watch President Trump mispronounce Erdogan’s name repeatedly (video)

US President Donald Trump recently received Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to the White House, where the two leaders discussed a number of matters, including the fight against ISIS terrorist in Syria and Iraq. President Trump is not known for picking up on foreign names. This time was no exception as he repeatedly mispronounced Mr. Erdogan’s name during the joint press conference. He pronounced it with a hard “g” instead of the soft “w” sound used in many Turkish words.

Reporters covering the press conference quickly took note. “Has no one told POTUS how to pronounce Erdogan?” tweeted NBC’s Katy Turr.

“Someone should have told @realDonaldTrump that Erdogan is pronounced ‘Er-do-wan’, not ‘Air-da-gahn,’” said Boston Globe reporter Kimberly Atkins.

source: Independent