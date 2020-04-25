We will cut off the hand of Erdogan, LNA commander Haftar threatens (video)

The leader of theLibyan National Army (LNA), Field Marshal Khalifa Belqasim Haftar, in an address warned Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan that he would cut off his hand.

The leader of the LNA threatened the standing Libyan Prime Minister, Fayez al-Sarraj and his military forces backed by Turkey that they would be punished.

“Erdogan will be punished. We will cut off his hand,” Haftar said in his address, as his forces sustained heavy losses from Turkish-backed air-strikes.

Three tankers with fuel for Haftar’s army were hit in the operation in the Tarhuna city of the Bani Walid province, a statement by GNA official Muhammad Kanunu said.

In his address, Haftar said “Terrorists have committed heinous crimes, killing activists, journalists and lawyers. Erdogan will be punished. We will cut off his hand.”

“Our country lived in fear, terror and despair, its institutions failed. We have faced many traitors, conspiracies have been hatched against our officers and soldiers, many of them have been killed, our weapons and vehicles have been stolen, as extremists have been working to reduce our role as an army. But we did not give up, we decided to face the extremists under extremely difficult conditions.”