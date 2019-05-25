What are the most popular names in Greece?

Can you guess which ones they are?

The most popular male and female names in Greece are Giorgos and Maria, according to the nation’s statistical authority.

Some 8.3 percent of men in Greece are named Giorgos and 8.3 percent of women, said the country’s statistical agency, ELSTAT, with Ioannis (or Yiannis) is second for men at 6.5 percent and Eleni for women or girls, at 5.2 percent.

Third for males is Dimitris at 6.4 percent while for females it’s Aikaterini or Katerina, with 3.7 percent. Fourth for males is Constantinos or Costas, with 6 percent while for females it’s Vassiliki, at 3.2 percent. In fifth came Nikolaos, at 5.7 percent among males and Sofia, at 2.3 percent among females.

Modern Greeks generally tend to baptise their children after their grandparents, which can set off arguments in families over whose should be given between married partners.

The spread of Christianity also turned Greeks away from picking ancient Greek names, such as Socrates, Plato, and Aristotle, although they are not entirely missing among the populace today.

source: thenationalherald.com