When Facebook & Instagram went down people found comfort in…Pornhub!

The truth is that most people who have a Facebook and Instagram account are addicted and they spend most of their free time checking their account.

When the two major social networking platforms encountered a major problem last Wednesday (13/3), the world…panicked.

Others, however, chose to…relax. How? They spent their free time on PornHub et al!

According to its statistics when Facebook and Instagram’s people were trying to solve the problem, everybody else had “moved” to PornHurb and similar…quality-time websites!

The increase in the specific website reached 19%.

PornHub, fortunately…had enough material to kept its audience busy!

