When Facebook & Instagram went down people found comfort in…Pornhub!

The truth is that most people who have a Facebook and Instagram account are addicted and they spend most of their free time checking their account.

When the two major social networking platforms encountered a major problem last Wednesday (13/3), the world…panicked.

Others, however, chose to…relax. How? They spent their free time on PornHub et al!

The moment you were waiting for. Traffic to Pornhub spiked 19% while @instagram and @facebook were down yesterday! pic.twitter.com/760pdvsnUE — Pornhub ARIA (@Pornhub) March 14, 2019

According to its statistics when Facebook and Instagram’s people were trying to solve the problem, everybody else had “moved” to PornHurb and similar…quality-time websites!

The increase in the specific website reached 19%.

PornHub, fortunately…had enough material to kept its audience busy!