Where The U.S Exports Weapons To (infographic)

Washington supplied weapons to at least 96 countries in the five year period from 2015 to 2019

In recent years, major U.S. arms deals include the sale of Apache attack helicopters to India, a deal to significantly increase Morocco’s F-16 fighter jet fleet and an agreement to supply Patriot missile systems to Poland and Romania. America’s arms trade is truly global and according to recent data from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, Washington supplied weapons to at least 96 countries in the five year period from 2015 to 2019. The U.S. now accounts for 36 percent of global arms sales, ahead of Russia’s 21 percent and France’s 7.9 percent.

