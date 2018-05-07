Which Greek destinations did tourists choose in 2018?

German, British and Italian visitors are proving the most reliable source of revenue for the Greek tourism industry, as evidenced by the hotel.gr’s reservation data, which was processed by Sete Intelligence of the Association of Greek Tourist Enterprises.

According to the most recent Sete Intelligence’s statistical bulletin in March 2018, the main booking market for Greece was Germany, remaining in the same position as in March 2017. The UK market is second, with Italy coming in third, followed by the US and France.

Britain, Germany, and Italy are constantly in the top 3 spots since the beginning of 2017, with the exception of October 2017, when Italy fell to 4th place.

Germans

Athens was the top choice for Germans for March 2018, followed by Thessaloniki and Fira. The top 3 destinations for German tourists remains exactly the same as March 2017 in that exact order of preference. There are three destinations preferred by Germans in Crete: Georgioupoli, Rethymnon, and Chania in sixth place. Mykonos is in seventh place, followed by Heraklion, while top-10 is complemented by Oia and the city of Rhodes.

British

For the British market in March 2018, Athens took the first spot, followed by Fira, with Corfu Town and Thessaloniki coming in third and fourth, respectively. Imerovigli and Oia in Santorini followed in fifth and sixth place, while Chania, Mykonos, Rhodes, and Firostefani make up the top 10.

Italians

The Italians “voted” for Athens in March, followed by Fira and Mykonos, while the city of Rhodes (4th), Thessaloniki (5th), the City of Corfu (6th) and Chania (7th) followed. Santorini, Imerovigli, Oia, and Firostefani rounded off the top-10 list.

Greeks

As far as the Greeks are concerned, Athens was their top choice, according to the data from trivago.gr by Sete Intelligence for the bookings in March. Their second preference was Thessaloniki, followed by Nafplion, Loutraki, and Ioannina. Kalavryta came in sixth place, Trikala of Korinthia was 7th, while Volos wrapped up the top 8. Arachova and Kalambaka took 9th and 10th spots, respectively.